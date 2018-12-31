Alleged drunk driver arrested after vehicle smashes into house in Baker

BAKER, LA (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is investigating a crash Monday afternoon involving a vehicle crashing into a house.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 31 in the 900 block of Whitehead Street.
Police say they arrested the driver of the vehicle, Derrick Walker, after he was breathalyzed, revealing a .152 percent blood alcohol content. He’s charged with DWI, reckless operation, failure to main control, open container, and damage to property.
No one is believed to have been home at the time of the wreck.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.