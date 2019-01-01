Body found in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, LA (WAFB) - Homicide detectives in Iberville Parish are now investigating a deadly shooting after a body was found early Tuesday morning.
Sheriff Brett Stassi said the victim appears to have died from gunshot wounds and his body was dumped on Sidney Road north of I-10 in Rosedale.
He added the victim did not have any form of identification on him. He said the victim appears to be a black man in his 30s.
According to investigators, a passerby was headed to work, saw the body dumped right next to a sugar cane field on Sidney Road.
It appears whoever dumped the body drove through the cane field, made a U-turn, then headed back toward the interstate, Stassi said.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Rosedale Police Department, Iberville Parish Fire Department, Iberville Parish Coroner’s Officer, and Louisiana State Police Crime Lab are involved in the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
