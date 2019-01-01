Dana White out as Pentagon spokeswoman

(CNN) - Chief Pentagon Spokeswoman Dana White is leaving her post.
Her last day was Monday.
“I appreciate the opportunity afforded to me by this administration to serve alongside Secretary Mattis, our service members and all the civilians who support them,” White said in a statement.
Her departure coincides with Defense Secretary James Mattis stepping down.
But it also comes amid an internal department investigation into her conduct.
The inspector general is looking into allegations of retaliation against staff members who filed complaints against her after she allegedly asked them to perform personal errands and business matters.
White became the Pentagon's chief spokeswoman in April 2017 and reported directly to Mattis.
Charles Summers Jr., a principal deputy assistant to the Secretary of Defense, will take over her duties on Tuesday.
