Firefighter struck by vehicle while responding to wreck

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A firefighter was reportedly struck by a vehicle while out responding to a wreck.
The incident happened just after 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31 in the 1600 block of Scenic Highway near Bay Street.
Emergency officials say two people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Fire Department says the firefighter was treated on the scene for minor injuries.
Additional details are limited at this time. We will update this story when we know more.
