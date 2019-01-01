Georgia Bulldogs set to take on Texas Longhorns in Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Sugar Bowl is one of the oldest and most historic games ever played, and kickoff is set for Tuesday night at The Mercedes Benz Superdome.
The Georgia Bulldogs will take on The Texas Longhorns.
Number 6 ranked Georgia just barely missed the playoffs this year after a close loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship, knocking them out of the four team field.
They now take on a surging Texas team that is looking to regain championship form themselves.
Fans were treated to The Sugar Bowl Parade Monday where there was a massive turnout.
Fans from both sides said they were happy their team made it to the Sugar Bowl because New Orleans is so close.
Those same fans will be out and about enjoying the first day of the year with some college football.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.