Joe Burrow’s 4 TD passes help end UCF’s 25-game winning streak

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The longest winning streak in college football is over. LSU put a halt to UCF’s 25-game run by capturing the Fiesta Bowl, 40-32.
The Knights last lost a game on December 17th, 2016. The Tigers (10-3) finished with double-digit wins for the first time since 2013.
Joe Burrow went 21-of-34 passing, for 394 yards, with four touchdowns. The 394 yards passing was a career-high for Burrow. The junior QB was voted Fiesta Bowl offensive MVP.
Burrow found Justin Jefferson for a 22-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Cutting the Knights' lead, 14-10.
In the second quarter, the grad-transfer hit Derrick Dillon for a 49-yard touchdown, giving LSU a 17-14 advantage. The junior remained red-hot in the second frame, connecting with Jefferson for another touchdown. This one from 33 yards out, upping LSU’s lead to 24-14.
Jefferson, a Destrehan High alum, racked up 87 yards receiving, to go along with his two touchdown grabs.
Burrow’s fourth TD pass came courtesy of a Ja’Marr Chase 32-yard reception for a score. The Rummel Raider alum upped LSU’s edge to 31-21.
Chase had a career-high in reception yards with 93. Chase is a true freshman for the Purple and Gold.
Ten days after being involved in a fatal shooting while being robbed, Clyde Edwards-Helaire not only played for the Tigers, but contributed all over the field. The Baton Rouge native started the contest off with a 77-yard kick return that resulted in a LSU field goal. Edwards-Helaire finished with 167 total yards.
Nick Brossette eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the season with 117 yards rushing on 29 carries.
Cole Tracy went 4-of-4 on field goals in the desert. His final kick broke the NCAA record for most field goals in a career with 97. He also broke LSU’s single-season record for field goals with 29.
Before the Fiesta Bowl even kicked off, LSU was depleted at the cornerback spot. “Greedy” Williams declared for the NFL Draft, and left the team early. The other starter, Kristian Fulton, is out with a foot injury. Kelvin Joseph didn’t make the trip for violation of team rules. In the first quarter the numbers dwindled even more, Terrence Alexander was thrown out of the game for throwing a punch.
UCF quarterback Darriel Mack tried to feast on the unit, but with not much success. Filling in for McKenzie Milton, Mack went 11-of-30 passing, 97 yards, a touchdown pass and an interception.
UCF broke a Fiesta Bowl record with the longest interception return for a touchdown. Knights' Brandon Moore registered a 93-yard interception for a touchdown off Burrow. The pick-six staked UCF to a 14-3 lead.
