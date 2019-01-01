Judge sets bond for man accused of killing music promoter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A judge has set bond for a man accused of killing a music promoter.
Tyronne Fountain surrendered to NOPD Monday night after a warrant was issued for his arrest for second-degree murder.
Fountain is accused of killing Marla Belin, a beloved music promoter.
Fountain was in court Tuesday where his bond was set at $500,000.
Police said Fountain slammed Belin’s head into the concrete several times and struck her in the face during an attack on Dec. 17 in the 1700 block of N. Dorgenois Street.
“I didn’t try to hurt her or nothing, she knows my situation...I black out and have seizures,” Fountain told FOX 8 Monday afternoon.
Fountain was jailed two days after the attack and booked with simple robbery and second-degree battery. He was released after making a $20,000 bond set by magistrate Harry Cantrell.
