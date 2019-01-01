LSU Tigers visit hospital for New Year’s Eve surprise ahead of Fiesta Bowl

PHOENIX, AZ (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers delivered a very special New Year’s Eve surprise Monday, making a trip to a local hospital, while they also prepared for the Fiesta Bowl.
This once in a lifetime opportunity meant a lot of heartwarming smiles.
The start of a new year is a chance to reflect back on the last one, and for Kelly Orgeron, the wife of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, 2018 was often a nightmare. She has battled scoliosis and in May, had a surgery that nearly took her life. But these days, Kelly is doing very well and joined her husband Monday at a hospital in Phoenix.
Kelly, the first lady of LSU football, is certainly a very special woman.
The Fiesta Bowl kicks off Jan. 1 at 12 p.m. Following that game, WAFB 9Sports will have a complete recap, plus reaction.
