LSU Tigers visit hospital for New Year’s Eve surprise ahead of Fiesta Bowl

By Jacques Doucet | December 31, 2019 at 7:27 PM CST - Updated January 1 at 6:05 AM

PHOENIX, AZ (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers delivered a very special New Year’s Eve surprise Monday, making a trip to a local hospital, while they also prepared for the Fiesta Bowl.

This once in a lifetime opportunity meant a lot of heartwarming smiles.

The start of a new year is a chance to reflect back on the last one, and for Kelly Orgeron, the wife of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, 2018 was often a nightmare. She has battled scoliosis and in May, had a surgery that nearly took her life. But these days, Kelly is doing very well and joined her husband Monday at a hospital in Phoenix.

Kelly, the first lady of LSU football, is certainly a very special woman.

The Fiesta Bowl kicks off Jan. 1 at 12 p.m. Following that game, WAFB 9Sports will have a complete recap, plus reaction.

