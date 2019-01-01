Man accused of beating local talent agent now faces a murder charge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “I’m sorry for what happened. I didn’t try to hurt her,” said murder suspect 42-year-old Tyrone Fountain.
Fountain is locked up on a second-degree murder charge, accused of robbing and brutally beating 55-year-old Marla Belin.
“She was a wonderful person. I am absolutely devastated that this happened,” said friend David Batiste Sr.
“She opened an entertainment company that was designed to serve the true New Orleans musicians,” said Byron Cole.
Police said Belin, a local talent agent, died 11 days after Fountain assaulted her. They said on Dec. 17 in the 1700 block of North Dorgenois, Fountain tried to steal Belin’s purse, throwing her to the ground, slamming her head into the concrete and striking her in the face.
When Fountain was first arrested for simple robbery and second-degree battery, he bonded out on a $20,000 bond. Before police re-arrested him for Belin’s murder, FOX 8 caught up with Fountain in the same neighborhood where the incident happened.
“I have epilepsy and panic attacks. She knows that. I have panic attacks and black out,” Fountain said.
Neighbors told FOX 8 that Belin was in the area that day feeding her friend’s dogs. Fountain said he approached her to get money she allegedly owed him, when Belin let the dogs attack him.
“I was attacked by the dogs. I grabbed the purse out of her car to hit the dogs, and then she ran after me and that’s when I caught a seizure panic attack,” Fountain said.
He claimed that because of the seizure, he doesn’t remember what happened.
FOX 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti said that defense likely won’t hold up in court.
“This could very well hurt him talking to anybody before his trial, especially what he said - that he had epilepsy - and this was the reason he chased this woman and beat her. I’m not a neurologist, but that is in my top 10 all-time worst excuses for committing a murder,” Raspanti said.
Fountain appeared in Magistrate Court for a second time, this time for the second-degree murder charge. Commissioner Robert Blackburn set bond at $500,000.
