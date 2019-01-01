Mayor: Arsonist sought in Madisonville tugboat fire

Investigators say they believe the fire was started deliberately.
By Rob Masson | January 1, 2019 at 2:37 PM CST - Updated January 1 at 2:47 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Fire investigators are searching for an arsonist in Madisonville.

People looking for fireworks on the Madisonville Lakefront Monday night saw a large fire on an old tugboat.

The tugboat had been parked by the boat launch for years.

Investigators believe someone set the fire deliberately.

Fire investigators are searching for an arsonist in Madisonville. (Sarah Federer)

Madisonville Mayor Gene Peloat said the boat didn’t sink. He said if it had been any worse, it could have tied up valuable city resources on the busy holiday.

Peloat said he is looking into the matter.

