NASA spacecraft’s deep-space flyby a success

New Horizons flew by the most distant object ever visited by a spacecraft

This illustration provided by NASA shows the New Horizons spacecraft. NASA launched the probe in 2006; it's about the size of a baby grand piano. NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft flew past the mysterious object nicknamed Ultima Thule at 12:33 a.m. Tuesday. (NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI via AP)
January 1, 2019 at 9:55 AM CST - Updated January 1 at 10:11 AM

(RNN) - For NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft, it’s mission accomplished.

The spacecraft successfully flew by an object about the size of Washington DC in the extreme outer solar system.

The object is called Ultima Thule, which is a medieval term for “beyond the known world.”

The most distant object ever explored by the space agency, it lies in the outer edge of the solar system, more than 4 billion miles from earth.

Experts believe the icy mass hasn’t changed much in more than 4 billion years, which should hold some clues about the early history of the solar system.

“We don’t have a lot of information on the composition that’s one of the things we’re really excited to learn,” said Kelsi Singer, mission co-investigator.

This composite image made available by NASA shows the Kuiper Belt object nicknamed "Ultima Thule," indicated by the crosshairs at center, with stars surrounding it on Aug. 16, 2018, made by the New Horizons spacecraft. The brightness of the stars was subtracted from the final image using a separate photo from September 2017, before the object itself could be detected. New imagery of the object is expected to be released later Tuesday after successful completion of a flyby by New Horizons. (NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute via AP)
