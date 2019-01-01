New Orleans ends 2018 with lowest number of murders since early 1970s

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -New Orleans ended 2018 with the lowest number of murders in the city since the early 1970s.
There were 145 murders last year compared to 116 in 1971.
While the city’s demographics look different now, the number of murder have not dipped below 150 since then.
A criminologist with LSU said the reduction in killing could be part of a short-term cycle, which means another uptick could follow.
“We should give it a little more time and see if we can sustain it, we’ve had drops that aren’t sustainable,” said Dr. Peter Scharf, LSU Health Criminologist.
Dr. Scharf said Superintendent Chief Michael Harrison has put in place experienced commanders who have now been on the job for several years.
He also credits crime cameras, and intelligence led policing initiatives for the 8 percent reduction in murders in 2018.
