Nicondra: Foggy with showers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Happy New Year 2019! We’re kicking off the year with lots of clouds and a few showers as we continue to have cold fronts push over the area and get stuck. Temperatures will hover in the 60s once again with mostly cloudy conditions. We will see some passing showers through the day as we await the next system that will move through before the end of the week bringing another round of rain and finally allowing some cold air to push into the region.