Nicondra: Low clouds and fog for the start of 2019

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dense fog advisory remained in place over the water as we continue to see a dreary start to the new year. Temperatures at least are in the middle 60s and we can expect to stay mild until the next wave of energy moves through to finally get a cold front that will clear us out and bring some sun back into the picture. That will mean colder air as well. It looks like this comes together late Thursday into Friday morning just in time for a nice weekend. Until then look for mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and rain chances increasing through Thursday.