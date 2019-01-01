NOPD: 13-year-old boy missing from New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are searching for 13-year-old boy who went missing from New Orleans East Saturday (Dec. 29), according to NOPD and the boys' family.
Alric Ackerson was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 4600 block of Evangeline Drive, NOPD said. Ackerson’s mother said she believes her son ran away from home after she refused to let him go to a party.
The boy’s mother and grandmother said they believe Ackerson may be in danger and are urging the public to help in their search.
“We need to know he’s safe,” Scherrell McKenzie, Ackerson’s mother said. “If anyone sees him or has any idea where he might be, please contact the police. We just want him to come home.”
McKenzie said they think Ackerson is likely in the New Orleans East area, but said he “could be anywhere.”
Ackerson was last seen wearing a gray thermal shirt, black pants, and blue and orange tennis shoes, according to NOPD.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact any Seventh detective at 504-658-6070.
