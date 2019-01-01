Pelicans end 2018 with a win

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Even without Anthony Davis (illness) in the lineup, the Pelicans ended 2018 with a win over the Timberwolves, 123-114. It’s the first time this season New Orleans won a game without A.D. suiting up.
Elfrid Payton returned to the lineup for the first time since mid-November. The guard started for the Pels, and finished the contest with nine points and six assists. The Pelicans are now 6-1 this season when Payton suits up.
Julius Randle racked up the best stats on the night with 33 points and 11 rebounds. Darius Miller tied his career high by dropping in 21 points, including 5-of-8 on three-point shooting.
New Orleans (17-21) hits the road to face the Brooklyn Nets on January 2nd.
