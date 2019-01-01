Precautionary boil advisory issued for some St. Tammany subdivisions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for Countryside, Eagle Landing, Northridge Estates, Spring Lakes, and Goodbee Square subdivisions in St. Tammany Parish on Monday.
St. Tammany Parish government sent the following press release Monday night:
On Monday, December 31, 2018, the well pump failed on our Northridge Water System. Due to the failure of the well pump, the Northridge Water System lost pressure. As a result of the pressure loss and the work being done on the well, Tammany Utilities (TU) is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY for the above referenced subdivisions serviced by this water system in accordance with Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) regualtions.
Out of an abundance of caution, a precautionary BOIL ADVISORY is in place for the customers identified above. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by Tammany Utilities. It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)
Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.
Tammany Utilities will rescind this BOIL ADVISORY upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our system have shown the water to be safe.
Customers affected by this advisory will be advised when it is rescinded by an automated phone call, signs placed throughout the neighborhood and posts to the Parish’s social media sites and webpage. If you have any questions, please call Tammany Utilities at (985) 276-6400.
