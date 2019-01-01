Sugar Bowl Fan Jam kicks off three hours before game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The All State Sugar Bowl Fan Jam will kick off three hours before the game.
A tailgate party will be held at Champions Square starting at 4 p.m..
Fan Jam features food, interactive games and entertainment, including special appearances by both schools’ bands and cheerleading squads. It is free for fans of all ages.
Team pep rallies with the bands and cheerleaders will also be featured.
This year’s performer is KARMA. KARMA is one of the most sought after high-energy performance groups in the United States.
The All State Sugar Bowl will kickoff at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.