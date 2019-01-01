Three years after hit-and-run death, family still looking for answers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The family of a tourist from Nebraska who rang in the new year in New Orleans in 2016 is still holding out hope that someone can find the driver responsible for his death.
Officers say around 3 a.m. on New Years Eve Josh Woodruff was walking near the intersection of Dumaine and Decatur.
Someone driving a dark-colored four-door Sedan hit him, then dragged him from The French Quarter to I-10 and across the Crescent City Connection.
In September the family helped boost the reward for information in the case to $50,000.
So far, there have been no tips to crack the case.
