University Medical Center ready for New Year’s Eve patients

"What we see is an increase in alcohol poisoning. Alcohol poisoning is not just intoxication. These are people that drank maybe four to five times more than they do ordinarily, and their bodies will not handle that amount of alcohol over such a short period of time, so what we see are people who come in, they stop breathing, they’re having heart attacks, or they’re having liver, or kidney failures and sometimes even GI bleeding,” Aiken said.