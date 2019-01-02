Does the Saints getting a 1-seed guarantee a spot in the Super Bowl, we break down the numbers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For only the second time in franchise history, the Saints own the 1-seed in the NFC playoffs. Last time they did it, 2009, and we all know how that turned out.
So does getting the 1-seed guarantee you a Super Bowl berth. Last year, the answer was yes. The Eagles and Patriots played in the “Big One,” and they were both 1-seeds.
Since 1990, when the current 12-team playoff format came to be, No. 1 seeds have reached the Super Bowl 30 times. Fourteen times from the AFC, and 16 times from the NFC.
That’s 30 of 56 No. 1 seeds, for a 53 percent success rate.
In those 27 years, only 15 No. 2 seeds have made it to the Super Bowl. That’s a 26 percent success rate.
So you’re chances of making the SB nearly double when you own home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Well how about those chances for 1-seeds once you get to Atlanta. The top seeds are 14-16 once they make the Super Bowl. That’s a clip of 46 percent.
In the last five years, only one team that owned the 1-seed, failed to make the Super Bowl, that’s the Dallas Cowboys of 2016. A squad the Saints could see next weekend in the divisional round.
