Gentilly pastor whose wife was killed in carjacking reported missing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing man.
According to NOPD, Pastor David Michael Plessy was last seen around 8:00 a.m. on New Years Day.
Plessy’s wife Jeannot was killed in a carjacking in Gentilly back in November.
Police say he was last seen leaving his residence in the 3600 block of Havanna Street.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of David Michael Plessy is asked to contact NOPD Third District Detectives at 658-6030.
