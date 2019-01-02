Girl Scout Cookie season kicked off Wednesday with new flavor

(CNN) - Just when you started feeling good about your new year’s resolution to lose weight, the Girl Scouts start selling cookies.
Girl Scout Cookie season officially kicked off Wednesday. This year, they have a new temptation: Caramel Chocolate Chip.
The Girl Scouts said the gluten-free cookie contains rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips and a hint of sea salt.
The other gluten-free offering is Toffee-tastic, which was first introduced in 2015.
They join returning classics such as Thin Mints, S’mores and Samoas.
