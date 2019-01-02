Joshua Tree campgrounds closing during government shutdown due to health concerns

(CNN) – The partial government shutdown has forced the closure of the campgrounds at Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California due to health and safety concerns.
The specific reason is pretty gross: Officials say vault toilets on the site are reaching capacity.
The closure takes effect at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 2.
The National Park Service says Joshua Tree itself will remain accessible, but visitors will be entering at their own risk, because the service can’t fully staff its properties.
And for those planning a visit there, Lost Horse Mine Road and Rattlesnake Canyon are also closed effective immediately.
