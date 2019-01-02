As national retailers shuttered in 2018, local business improved

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Liz Maute Cooke of Lionheart Prints on Magazine Street didn’t plan to spend New Year’s Day at work.
“I thought it was going to be a really slow day,” Maute Cooke said. “Thought everybody would be hungover and wanted to stay inside.”
She came in to the shop Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 1) to get some work done with no intentions on opening, like most businesses on Magazine. When she started working, however, she noticed just how busy it was around her shop, so she opened.
“The moment I opened the door, 10 people flooded in,” she said,
Maute Cooke said it’s a great start to the year and a good reminder of where she was last year, just a few months after opening the shop.
“2018 was good and a lot of learning experiences,” Maute Cooke said. “I noticed that summer was extra-long this year. Not just in heat but in foot traffic.”
Maute Cooke wasn’t alone in noticing how long the summer was with fewer customers.
Garret Neal, assistant manager at Pop City, experienced it too.
“It’s been ups and downs but towards the end we pulled it out to be better than last year, but I mean in the beginning it kind of looked a little shaky.” Neal said, saying 2018 started rough but ended on a high note. "I was doing numbers that were double and triple to what I would do on a given day.”
The National Retail Federation says 2018 was a great year for businesses in general. When the numbers are tallied, it reported that sales grew 4.5 percent more than in 2017.
The growth in shopping local comes at a time when large retail shops like Toys-R-Us and Sears shuttered stores in 2018. Sears is set to close another 80 stores by March.
"They got cool stuff like you're not going to find funny stuff,” said Drew Cooper, who is in town for the Sugar Bowl. “Just like, weird stuff that you can find in local shops aren't in the major stores around here."
At Pop City, you can find a variety of things from New Orleans apparel to of course, Saints gear. Neal said this season the Saints has played a pivotal role in the business’ success.
“The thing that really helped us this year was that we have a lot of cute Saints merchandise so that really picked up our numbers," Neal said.
He said when the Saints win on the field, he does too, in the store.
“If the team sucks, nobody wants to spend money. If the team is doing good, they will spend as much money you will give merchandise for," Neal said.
