Netflix: Don’t participate in the ‘Bird Box Challenge’

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - There's a new internet challenge that Netflix inspired but wants no part of.
Netflix took to Twitter to warn people about the Bird Box Challenge, inspired by the movie that was recently released on the streaming service.
The challenge has people putting on blindfolds before they do tasks--and the results aren't pretty.
The Bird Box Challenge appears to be the first internet hit of 2019...but maybe we should have left it in 2018.
There is one acceptable version, though:
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.