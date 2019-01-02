NOPD searching for missing teen

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department needs the public’s help locating a missing teen.
Wendy Osorio, 16, was last seen by her family Monday at their residence in the 100 block of Pinewood Court.
According to the report, Osorio left her home with permission, but did not return home. She has not been seen or heard from since.
NOPD said Osorio has a history of running away.
Osorio is described as being 4’10” tall and weighs about 100 lbs.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Wendy Osorio, please notify NOPD at 911 or any Fourth District detective at 658-6040.
