Police: Covington man arrested after dubbing Jan. 2 ‘Kill cops day’ on social media

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A Covington man is accused of making threats to law enforcement after police said he designated Jan. 2, 2019 as “Kill Cops Day" on Facebook, according to a Covington Police Department news release.
Harlan Cyprian was arrested Wednesday morning (Jan. 2), after St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and Covington Police officials learned of his social media post, which they said also included a targeted threat against a specific long-time and high-ranking Covington PD officer.
Authorities did not release the officers name, but said steps were taken to ensure his safety before arresting Cyprian at his West 27th Street home.
Detectives also believe Cyrprian is the suspect who used a pickax to break a door and window at the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center on New Year’s Eve. He was booked into the jail with felony charges of terrorizing, simple criminal damage to property and resisting an officer with force or violence.
Covington Mayor Mike Cooper thanked the police department and sheriff’s office in a statement for their swift action against Cyprian.
“Individuals who make life-threatening comments against any of our citizens, particularly against our law enforcement professionals, will be dealt with quickly and to the fullest extent of the law,” Cooper said.
