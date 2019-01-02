Police: Man, teen accused of shooting almost 200 bullets into the air in Kenner on New Year’s Eve

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 21-year-old Kenner man and 17-year-old boy are accused of firing guns into the air just after midnight on New Year’s Eve, according to Kenner Police spokesman Lt. Michael Cunningham.
William Dunn, 21, and Henry Warner, 17, were both arrested early Tuesday (Jan. 1) on city misdemeanor charges of illegal discharging a firearm, Cunningham said in a news release.
Kenner Police Officer Chad Hoffmann was on patrol in the 3100 block of Washington Street around 12:05 a.m. when he heard gunfire coming from the 3100 block of Bainbridge Street. After searching the area, investigators found roughly 140 spent 12-gauge shotgun shells and 46 .40-caliber shell casings in the backyard of a home in the block.
Investigators also found “numerous” bullet holes in the back of the home and a doghouse in the backyard.
Cunningham said the home was empty during the investigation, but the owner of the property lives nearby and came to the house after seeing police there. The woman told officers she thought her son may be hiding inside and Dunn came out when she called for him to leave the house. According to Cunningham, Dunn denied he shot the guns and said there was no one else inside the house.
When officers got a warrant to search the home, they found Warner hiding inside the attic. Officers also found two 12-gauge shotguns, a .40-caliber handgun and a .25-caliber semi-automatic pistol inside the house.
Dunn and Warner were both charged with violating one count of City of Kenner Ordinance 7-165 -- discharging a firearm.
