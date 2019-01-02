Reward offered for tips in Golden Meadow sign theft

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A reward is being offered for information in the apparent theft of the Town of Golden Meadow welcome sign, according to Golden Meadow Police Chief Reggie Pitre.
On Dec. 27 At 11:05 a.m., a police officer noticed the sign was missing. It was posted on the north end of the town limit in the median on LA Highway 3235. The officer found eight screws on the ground which had been removed from where the sign was secured to the posts. It’s unknown exactly when the sign was stolen.
Anyone with any information is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.
