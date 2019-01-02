Tourists leave city after busy weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Residents can expect an influx in traffic as tourists begin leaving the city Wednesday after a busy weekend.
Texas and Georgia fans are getting ready to board their flights at Louis Armstrong International Airport after The All State Sugar Bowl Tuesday night.
According to the All State Sugar Bowl’s website, nearly 71,000 fans attended the game.
Those same fans will be making their long journey back home after many of them spent New Years in the city as well.
The Sugar Bowl has become a huge economic boost to New Orleans over the years, bringing in hundreds of millions in tourism dollars.
The dreary weather did not stop fans from getting out and about around the city.
Many of those fans who didn’t fly will be hitting the roads, causing more traffic than normal.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.