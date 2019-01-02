VIDEO: Texas mascot Bevo charges Georgia bulldog Uga during Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The All State Sugar Bowl Tuesday night was sure to be a tough game, but there was a rumble before the teams even hit the field.
The Texas Longhorn’s mascot Bevo was set to meet Georgia’s mascot Uga before the game.
The two animals were going to come face-to-face when Bevo broke out of his encounter and charged.
Bevo almost trampled Uga, and ESPN cameras captured the entire incident on video:
Neither of the animals were hurt.
Texas wound up winning over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, 28-21.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.