Washington Parish assesses damage after late December flooding

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Washington Parish residents are assessing the damage after last week’s floods devastated dozens of homes and businesses. Many have been flooded out several times and are at their wits' end.
With quiet resignation, Lillie Morris deals with the putrid smell and the massive challenge of drying out once more. More than 4 feet of water flowed into her home from the Pushepatapa Creek on Friday, and now she just wants to dry out.
“I’m going to have to nowhere else to go,” Morris said.
It’s a monumental task she’s all too familiar with. She said she’s been flooded six times in 42 years.
Further south in Bogalusa, last week’s heavy rains caused the Bogalusa Creek to spill out of its banks so quickly that many had little time to react.
“It was literally a flash flood. Rose 1 foot every 15 minutes,” Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette told us.
More than 30 homes and businesses were affected in Bogalusa, including the town’s Cassidy Park, where the force of the water tore out asphalt roads, flooded museums for the second time in as many years and inundated the town’s senior center.
As bad as the flood was, Perrette predicts the people will pull together like they always have.
“We’ve been together. No matter what the tragedy, the city gets together,” said Perrette.
Roads that were flooded last week are now dry, but for many, rebuilding will be difficult. Lillie Morris said with the help of friends and family, she will persevere once more.
Washington Parish officials said they have more than $1 million to assist in FEMA home elevation grants. They confirmed that Morris is now in the process of getting one of those grants.
