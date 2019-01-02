WWE Hall of Famer ‘Mean Gene’ Okerlund dies at 76

(Gray TV) - “Mean Gene” Okerlund, whose on-air interviews with Hulk Hogan, Randy “Macho Man” Savage and others were an essential part of pro wrestling’s ’80s heyday, has died at the age of 76.
Okerlund, through his work in the WWF/E, WCW and other wrestling organizations, became one of the most recognizable faces in the business.
Though rarely an in-ring performer, Okerlund’s charm and ability to maximize others' talents on the microphone helped him maintain a presence through five decades.
WWE called him “the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history” in its statement.
Arguably, Okerlund’s most famous moments came with Hogan. He was often the one holding the mic for interviews that helped the leader of the “Hulkamaniacs” becoming one of the most recognizable people in the world.
Wrestlers from the past and present expressed their condolences on social media.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.