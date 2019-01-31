Orgeron contract extension, raise proposal to go before LSU board

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU coach Ed Orgeron is in line for a two-year extension to 2023 and a $500,000 pay raise to $4 million annually, plus incentives, under a proposal drafted by the university’s athletic administration, The Associated Press reported Monday, Mar. 18.
A senior official at Louisiana State University (LSU) first confirmed the news to WAFB during the afternoon hours of Wednesday Jan. 30.
The proposal was included in the LSU Board of Supervisor’s agenda for its meeting on Wednesday, Mar. 20. It is subject to the board’s approval.
Highlights from the new contract include an increase in various performance-based incentives, as rumored in January.
Orgeron’s current contract is loaded with $1.5 million in incentive bonuses, which Orgeron cashed in on for getting LSU to a New Year’s Six bowl game, Amie Just reported for NOLA.com
The new contract will boost that number to nearly $2 million per season.
In Orgeron’s second full season in charge, since he took over after Les Miles’ firing four games into the 2016 season, the Tigers had a 10-win season, Fiesta Bowl victory, Number-6 national ranking, and Top 10 recruiting class.
