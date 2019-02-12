Health officials say e-cigarette use among teens rising

As part of our commitment to combat all underage use, we remain deeply concerned about the proliferation of JUUL-compatible products, which are illegal, marketed in kid- appealing flavors like Cotton Candy, and unlikely to be subject to appropriate quality controls. These products may be sold online and in retail without age verification and are a serious threat to efforts to fight underage e-cigarette use prevalence. In fact, a study conducted by the Centre for Substance Use Research UK, to be presented at the upcoming 2019 SRNT Annual Meeting, found that of all surveyed U.S. adolescents aged 13-17 who reported ever using a JUUL device, a majority reported that they had initiated on a flavor not offered in JUUL products. We’ve alerted FDA to this concern and have requested action within its statutory and regulatory authorities to clear these products from store shelves. The continued availability of these products will undermine the collective efforts we are making to combat underage use.