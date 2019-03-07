Mardi Gras parade horses find new homes thanks to adoption program

“For those of us that choose to donate our time to animal rescue, there are few greater rewards than seeing the face of these horses with their new owners. I am so grateful to have the opportunity to help adopters through the application process and deliver some of these horses to their new homes. The moment the horses arrive, you can instantly feel the peace that comes over them. The adoption program provides these horses with the opportunity to overcome their past with an incredible future ahead of them," Henderson said.