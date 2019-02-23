Arthur Hardy: Rex and the Bouef Gras tradition

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the oldest tradition of Mardi Gras and it’s probably one of the most recognized pieces of the Rex parade. The Bouef Gras or the fattened ox made an appearance in the 1867 Comus parade and then later became a fixture in Rex.
“Rex picked up on a lot of traditions from overseas in Europe. Our settlers here, the early citizens here in New Orleans had their roots in France and Spain. There were vibrant celebrations of carnival there and they brought with them those special traditions,” said Rex Archivist Dr. Stephen Hales.
“Rex early on had a live Bouef Gras at the head of the parade. If you would have been in 16th century France you would have been celebrating Bouef Gras,” added Hales.
The Bouef Gras would be decorated on a wagon and paraded through town. At the end of parade, the ox would have been killed and eaten, the last meat before lent.
“About the turn of the century, in 1901, Rex’s leaders decided that it wasn’t as pretty as the rest of the parade, so they fired the Bouef Gras,” said Hales.
It wasn’t until 1959 that Rex decided it was time for the Bouef Gras to make its grand entrance once again. This time, a paper mache one riding high on top of a float.
Not only do revelers get to feast on the grand site of the Bouef Gras float as it makes its way down the street Fat Tuesday, if they’re lucky enough, they may also get to take home a special souvenir.
Hales said Rex throws both small and Large Bouef Gras stuffed animals, cups, koozies and beads.
“I often thought that if a 17th century Frenchman would have been in New Orleans on Mardi Gras, they would wonder what was going on but, if they saw that figure, they would know exactly what was going on,” said Hales.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.