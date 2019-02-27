No. 1 LSU too much for Southern in 17-4 win

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU hosted Southern at Alex Box Stadium Wednesday night at Alex Box Stadium.
The Tigers were too much for the Jags, winning 17-4.
Eric Walker made his first start on the mound for the Tigers since 2017 and got the win. Walker struck out three batters in two innings of work. He didn’t allow any hits.
LSU jumped on Southern early. The Tigers held an 8-0 lead after the first inning, including a three-run home run by Cade Beloso.
It was another big night at the plate for Antoine Duplantis. He was 4-for-5 with five RBI. As a team, the Tigers had 18 hits.
With LSU up 9-0 in the bottom of the second, Duplantis hit a two-run single. He then advance to third after back-to-back singles by Giovanni DiGiacomo and CJ Willis. The bases were loaded when Beloso hit a sacrifice fly to left field, increasing the lead to 12-0. The Tigers would score five more runs in the game.
Southern got on the board in the top of the eighth inning. A single by Tyler LaPorte brought Zavier Moore in for Southern’s first run. The Jags scored another run in the eighth Javeyan Williams crossed home plate on a fielder’s choice with one out.
Southern added two more runs in the ninth. Moore doubled to left field to drive in Blake Martin. Moore later scored on a wild pitch to cut into LSU’s lead 17-4.
Walker was scheduled to pitch Tuesday against South Alabama, but the game was postponed due to the threat of storms. Wednesday’s game was actually delayed 15 minutes due to rain.
Walker suffered a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow near the end of the 2017 season and underwent Tommy John surgery.
LSU improved to 8-0 on the season. Southern fell to 4-3.
