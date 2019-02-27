Barry Kern shares the art of float-building with a worldwide audience

“The next thing that I know, I took a Jiminy Cricket and took the head of the body," Kern said. "I got on a plane and I went to Paris and I met this guy who was with Disney Development Company. He was in charge of the project, and I said, ‘This is what we can do. We’d love to help you out. What can we do?’ The next thing we know, we’re signing a contract, and my wife and I moved over there. We were married on a Saturday and Sunday we moved to Europe.”