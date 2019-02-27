Barry Kern shares the art of float-building with a worldwide audience

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As far back as he can remember, Barry Kern has had Carnival in his blood.
“I remember learning to drive the tractors, getting on the back of the tractors and moving the floats around and helping the guys out,” said Kern.
Kern got into the float-building business helping out his father, Blaine Kern Sr. He remembers washing the floats and sweeping the floors as young as four or five years old.
“I remember whitewashing the floats, putting the basic colors on and working in the prop shop and sweeping the floors,” added Kern.
Kern now runs his father’s company as president and CEO of Kern Studios. Kern has taken what his father began and turned it into one of the world’s premier entertainment production companies.
He has expanded his float-building company so much so, that he how has several dens across New Orleans. His newest den, on the corner of Market and Religious streets, is more 100,000 square feet. On any given day, he has dozens of floats in it, with crews doing everything from building to painting. But Kern will tell you that every year he tries to outdo himself.
“We’ve had to up our game to compete on a worldwide level," he said. “I think that it’s reflected in frankly the quality, the animation and the new things you are seeing in lighting techniques. Our business is based on relationships. We are always asking, what can we do better next year? What can be new? What’s going to be the latest and greatest? What technologies can we employ to make this show more exciting?”
Part of reaching those new levels meant showing other companies around the world how the art of building floats could bring new vision to them.
“Chick-fil-a came to us,” Kern said. “You see all the billboards around the country. They needed hundreds and hundreds of sets of cows doing things from being a ninja cow to being chefs.”
That’s just one of the many projects Kern has done around the world to show what his company can do.
Kern’s ideas also brought him to Paris.
“The next thing that I know, I took a Jiminy Cricket and took the head of the body," Kern said. "I got on a plane and I went to Paris and I met this guy who was with Disney Development Company. He was in charge of the project, and I said, ‘This is what we can do. We’d love to help you out. What can we do?’ The next thing we know, we’re signing a contract, and my wife and I moved over there. We were married on a Saturday and Sunday we moved to Europe.”
Kern said the possibilities of what his company can do are limitless. That’s why he’s brought in the next generation of float-building - his son, Fitz Kern.
“I’ve got Fitz with me who has grown up in the business. He’s worked in the prop shop as a kid. He understands what we do. He understands the demands and frankly, he’s been a huge help because he’s helping develop and he’s helping build a team as we expand to go to other places to do this work,” said Kern.
Kern said he’s very proud of the work that all of his employees and artists do every day.
“I think that we still can continue to do things that will push the envelope. This is a very unique thing we have, and I’m just proud to be part of it,” said Kern.
