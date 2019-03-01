Woman identified from Hancock County crash that killed two people

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - We now know the identity of one of the two women killed in an accident on Interstate 10 early Friday morning. Hancock Coroner Jim Faulk said the driver, Jinika Nisbitt, 23, was a native of the U.S. Virgin Islands, but was currently living in LaPlace, LA
The passenger was a 21-year-old woman, also from the U.S. Virgin Islands. Faulk is working to make contact with her family before releasing her name to the public.
The deadly crash happened just before 3 a.m. near mile marker seven in Hancock County. Nisbitt was driving a 2011 Honda Civic, headed west on I-10, when she lost control of the car and went off the left side of the road, crashing into a tree.
Both woman were pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Nisbitt was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash but her passenger was.
