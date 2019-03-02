LSU basketball still unbeaten on road in SEC play, with 74-69 win at Alabama

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 13 LSU is chasing an SEC title, after another road win in league play, with two games left in the regular season.
The first of two road tests was Saturday in Tuscaloosa, AL, against the Crimson Tide. LSU used a late run to triumph over the Tide, 74-69.
Tremont Waters did not start the game, but entered early in the first half. Ja’Vonte Smart started in the place of Waters, as he has done for the previous two games.
LSU made its last 9-of-11 field goals to secure the win. Alabama had a few runs in the game, including 12-2 in the second half, before the Tigers got hot down the stretch.
Alabama was within three points and had the ball with less than 1:00 left when Waters intercepted a cross-court pass and lobbed the ball off the backboard for a Skylar Mays dunk with :40 left and LSU did not trail again.
Mays led the way for the Tigers with 20 points. He was a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line. Naz Reid had another double-double, scoring 12 points and pulling down 13 rebounds. Smart added 19 points and four assists.
RELATED STORIES:
Forward Emmitt Williams fouled out with 6:16 left in the game.
LSU jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, but could not maintain the momentum. Alabama went on an 11-0 run and took the lead, 24-23, while the Tigers did not score a point in more than 6:00.
LSU was up 29-28 at halftime.
The Tigers (24-5, 14-2) have won three in a row and seven of their last eight games.
Alabama (17-12, 8-8) is still fighting for an NCAA tournament bid.
LSU, Tennessee, and Kentucky are still in an all out race for the regular season conference championship. Tennessee beat Kentucky, 71-52, Saturday.
Remaining Schedules:
LSU: Florida, Vanderbilt
Tennessee: Mississippi State, Auburn
Kentucky: Ole Miss, Florida
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.