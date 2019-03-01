Prominent Pennsylvania businessman found murdered in New Orleans hotel

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are looking for the woman they believe murdered a tourist. FOX 8 has learned that the victim, who was found stabbed to death, was a prominent businessman from Pennsylvania.
The New Orleans coroner identified the victim as Patrick Murphy, 62. He was the owner of Murphy Jewelers, located a couple hours north of Philadelphia.
A worker at the Empress Hotel in the 1300 block of Ursulines Avenue found Murphy in bed. A close friend told us Murphy and his wife were visiting New Orleans during the busy Carnival season.
The NOPD is looking for 25-year-old Megan Hall in connection with the killing. She’s wanted for second-degree murder.
“I couldn’t believe it, I still can’t believe it. I mean, he was such a part of life that it’s going to be very, very hard for everyone to go on,” said Murphy’s friend, Robert Carl. “I just loved being around him and kind of watching the way he embraced and enjoyed his friends and his family.”
According to Jefferson Parish court records, Hall was arrested for prostitution in 2014 and 2017. Hall also has a criminal history in Tennessee for parole violations and theft of property.
Anyone with information on Hall’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504.842.1111.
