Cyclist struck and killed in St. Bernard Parish

ST. BERNARD PARISH (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash in St. Bernard Parish that claimed the life of a cyclist in Friday afternoon.
State Police say the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on LA 39 south near Maureen Lane.
According to investigators, 33-year-old Autumn Danna was riding her tricycle southbound on LA 39 on the right shoulder when she was struck by 2019 Jeep Cherokee that drifted into onto the shoulder from the right lane. The crash caused Danna to be ejected from the tricycle.
Danna was taken to University Medical Center where she later died.
State Police determined the driver of the Jeep, 49-year-old Michael Wagner, was impaired due to narcotics. Due to his level of impairment, he was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.
Investigators will perform a toxicology test and submit the blood samples to the State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
Once released from the hospital, Wagner will be arrested and booked into the St. Bernard Parish Jail for vehicular homicide, DWI and reckless operation.
