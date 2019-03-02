Endymion to honor New Orleans first responders

Since 1985, Captain Ronald Beaulieu has been serving the city of New Orleans as a member of the New Orleans Fire Department. He is proud to say that he is one of five members of the Beaulieu family, including one of his sons, among the ranks of the department. Captain Beaulieu has spent the majority of his career stationed at Engine 29, in the heart of the French Quarter, where he has been fortunate to serve visitors to our city and its locals alike. During his 33 years on the job, Captain Beaulieu has provided first response medical aid, participated in the search and rescue efforts following Hurricane Katrina, and has twice received commendations for rescues made during fire suppression efforts. On Feb. 20, his crew was among the first up responding to the Grace Montgomery Mansion to battle the 7 alarm blaze.