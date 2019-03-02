Endymion to honor New Orleans first responders

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Krewe of Endymion Saturday will honor four first responders from various New Orleans agencies.
Detective Sean LeBlanc is an NOPD officer who joined the department in 2016. As a member of the 4th District B Platoon, Detective LeBlanc led the district in arrest and overall activity. Because of his productivity, he was selected to join a newly created 4th District Narcotics Task Force in 2017. This group of six detectives has since worked tirelessly making the Algiers area a safer place. They were also nominated for several awards and received letters of commendation.
Trooper Scot Greig is assigned to Louisiana State Police, Patrol Team C, Troop B, in Kenner. Trooper Greig began his career with the State Police in August 2017 and performs additional duties as a Crisis Negotiator for the emergency response section. Trooper Greig is a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel and after graduating from the United States Military Academy (West Point) in 1992, the Army Ranger School in 1993, Trooper Greig held posts as an Infantry Platoon Leader, Surveillance Company Commander, Explosive Detection Advisor, and a Military Deputy in the Army Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Directorate that included combat area duty in Iraq , Afghanistan, and other areas in conflict.
Since 1985, Captain Ronald Beaulieu has been serving the city of New Orleans as a member of the New Orleans Fire Department. He is proud to say that he is one of five members of the Beaulieu family, including one of his sons, among the ranks of the department. Captain Beaulieu has spent the majority of his career stationed at Engine 29, in the heart of the French Quarter, where he has been fortunate to serve visitors to our city and its locals alike. During his 33 years on the job, Captain Beaulieu has provided first response medical aid, participated in the search and rescue efforts following Hurricane Katrina, and has twice received commendations for rescues made during fire suppression efforts. On Feb. 20, his crew was among the first up responding to the Grace Montgomery Mansion to battle the 7 alarm blaze.
Chief Ken Bouvier is a paramedic and serves as Chief of Operations for New Orleans EMS and has commanded EMS for most major New Orleans events including Super Bowls, Sugar Bowls, Mardi Gras, and Hurricane Katrina. Chief Bouvier has served the New Orleans area for 44 years and will retire at midnight Mardi Gras night.
The Krewe of Endymion would also like to wish a speedy recovery to Jefferson Parish Firefighter and Endymion’s own Danny Zeigler who was seriously injured fighting a fire just a few weeks ago in Metairie.
