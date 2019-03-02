JPSO responds to video of arrest during Centurions parade

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has released a statement following arrests made during Friday night’s Centurions parade.
According to JPSO, deputies working during the parade were called for a large disturbance near the intersection of Kenneth Street and Severn Avenue just before 9 p.m. Once on the scene, they discovered 15-20 males fighting. One person involved in the fight, a 24-year-old Kenner man, was arrested and taken to a local hospital where he was treated for injuries he received during the fight.
Following the fight, deputies made a second arrest after an incident that was captured on video and posted to social media.
JPSO released a statement Saturday afternoon responding to the video.
“The end of that incident was captured on video, which was later shared via social media. We are aware of the posted video and are investigating it. If violations of law or policy are determined to have occurred, we will enforce appropriate disciplinary measures.”
JPSO identified the man arrested in the video as 20-year-old Jacobi Cage of Laplace. Cage was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center for disturbing the peace, resisting an officer and battery on a police officer. He has since been released.
