Man dead after car crash in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a crash in New Orleans East that took a man’s life early Saturday morning.
The fatal crash happened at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Chantilly Drive.
Police say around 5:39 am, Seventh District officers responded to a call of a vehicle crash at the intersection. Upon arrival, they observed a Nissan Quest minivan turned on its side and having impacted an electrical control box and power line pole.
Upon further investigation investigators determined that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Chef Menteur Highway when, for unknown reasons, it left the roadway and struck the electrical box and power pole before turning on its side.
The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, described as an adult male, was declared deceased at the scene.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased victim upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.
