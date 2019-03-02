No. 1 LSU baseball unbeaten no more, losing 8-1 to No. 18 Texas in Game 1

AUSTIN, TX (WAFB) - The undefeated streak for No. 1 LSU ended in an 8-1 loss to No. 18 Texas in Game 1 of a weekend series in Austin.
Texas pitcher Bryce Elder gave up the one run in the first inning of 6.2 innings of work.
“It was a really good ballgame there for a while, but we had a couple of tough things go against us,” said head coach Paul Mainieri. “We had a couple of tough breaks. I thought Zack Hess was about as courageous of a pitcher you could have. He got drilled by the second batter of the game right in his tricep in his throwing arm, and he just kept playing, kept pitching. Later in the game, we had trouble throwing strikes, and the game got away from us. You’re not going to go 56-0. We just have to take it tonight and turn the page tomorrow.”
RELATED STORIES:
LSU dropped to 8-1 on the season, while Texas improved to 8-3.
Hess was charged with the loss. He gave up three runs on six hits in four innings. He walked four batters and struck out six. He is 1-1 on the season.
LSU scored its lone run of the game when center fielder Zach Watson singled up the middle, moved to second on an error by the pitcher, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a wild pitch to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
Game 2 will start Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Landon Marceaux will take the mound for the Tigers.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.