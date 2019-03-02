No. 1 LSU baseball unbeaten no more, losing 8-1 to No. 18 Texas in Game 1

“It was a really good ballgame there for a while, but we had a couple of tough things go against us,” said head coach Paul Mainieri. “We had a couple of tough breaks. I thought Zack Hess was about as courageous of a pitcher you could have. He got drilled by the second batter of the game right in his tricep in his throwing arm, and he just kept playing, kept pitching. Later in the game, we had trouble throwing strikes, and the game got away from us. You’re not going to go 56-0. We just have to take it tonight and turn the page tomorrow.”