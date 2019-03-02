NOPD: Armed robbery suspect leaves car keys at victims’s home, returns to find them

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An armed robbery suspect stole a woman’s purse Friday night, but dropped his car keys as he attempted to flee, according to a preliminary report by the NOPD.
It happened around 10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Pauger Street.
Police say the woman was sitting on the porch when the suspect approached her and placed a gun to her head and demanded her purse.
The victim struggled with the suspect, at which time he struck her with the gun and snatched the purse.
The suspect then ran to the 2000 block of North Galvez Street to his parked car, but then returned to Pauger Street to retrieve his car keys that he dropped. The suspect then fled in his vehicle eastbound on Norht Galvez.
The victim refused medical treatment.
