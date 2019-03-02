NOPD investigates stabbing on Decatur Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police were investigating a stabbing Friday night in the French Quarter, which was crowded with people celebrating the climax of the Carnival season.
The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. in the 900 block of Decatur Street.
According to a witness who said he called 911, an argument began between two men that the witness described as looking like a tourist and a street person after the victim tried to shine the suspect’s shoes. The witness said the two started yelling, and that’s when the person he described as a tourist began stabbing the victim in the chest and stomach.
Police so far have only confirmed that a male was stabbed in the chest. There was no word on his condition.
The area near Central Grocery, which was closed at the time, was roped off by crime scene tape, and there was a large amount of blood on the sidewalk outside the store.
No further information was available.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.